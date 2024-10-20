Hypobromous acid (K a = 2.8 × 10−9) and hydrocyanic acid (K a = 4.9 × 10−10) are both weak acids. Determine if reactants or products are favored in the following reaction.

HBrO (aq) + CN− (aq) ⇌ BrO− (aq) + HCN (aq)

a) reactants b) products c) both directions are favored equally d) neither direction is favored