Which one of the following combinations does not create a buffer?
18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
A buffer solution is comprised of 50.0 mL of a 0.100 M HC2H3O2 and 60.0 mL of a 0.100 M NaC2H3O2. Which of the following actions would completely destroy the buffer?
- Multiple Choice
Calculate the pH of a solution formed by mixing 200 mL of a 0.400 M C2H5NH2 solution with 350 mL of a 0.450 M C2H5NH3+ solution. (Kb of C2H5NH2 is 5.6 x 10 -4).
- Multiple Choice
Determine how many grams of sodium acetate, NaCH3CO2 (MW:82.05 g/mol), you would mix into enough 0.065 M acetic acid CH3CO2H (MW:60.05 g/mol) to prepare 3.2 L of a buffer with a pH of 4.58. The Ka is 1.8 x 10-5.
- Multiple Choice
A buffer solution is made by combining a weak acid with its conjugate salt. What will happen to the pH if the solution is diluted to one-fourth of its original concentration?
1.0 L of a buffer is prepared to produce a solution that is 0.400 M in HF and 0.250 M in LiF. What is the pH after the addition of 2.5 g of KOH? Assume no volume change.

Ka for HF = 3.5 × 10−4.
- Multiple Choice
Which pairs of compounds are capable of making a buffer? Select all that apply.
a) 1.3 M LiOH and 1.7 M HCOOH c) 0.35 M CH3CO2H and 0.35 M NaOH
