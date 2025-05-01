Determine how many grams of sodium acetate, NaCH 3 CO 2 (MW:82.05 g/mol), you would mix into enough 0.065 M acetic acid CH 3 CO 2 H (MW:60.05 g/mol) to prepare 3.2 L of a buffer with a pH of 4.58. The K a is 1.8 x 10-5.