Multiple Choice
Which of the following combinations can result in the formation of a buffer?
2072
views
5
comments
Which of the following combinations can result in the formation of a buffer?
A buffer solution is comprised of 50.0 mL of a 0.100 M HC2H3O2 and 60.0 mL of a 0.100 M NaC2H3O2. Which of the following actions would completely destroy the buffer?
Calculate the pH of a solution formed by mixing 200 mL of a 0.400 M C2H5NH2 solution with 350 mL of a 0.450 M C2H5NH3+ solution. (Kb of C2H5NH2 is 5.6 x 10 -4).
Determine how many grams of sodium acetate, NaCH3CO2 (MW:82.05 g/mol), you would mix into enough 0.065 M acetic acid CH3CO2H (MW:60.05 g/mol) to prepare 3.2 L of a buffer with a pH of 4.58. The Ka is 1.8 x 10-5.