For reaction, Ag2CO3 (s) ⇌ Ag2O (s) + CO2 (g), the ∆Hº = 79.14 kJ/mol, ∆Sº = 167.2 J/mol*K.
Determine the equilibrium constant at which the temperature is 365.1 K.
Consider a hypothetical reaction at 38 ºC, X2 (aq) + 2 Y (s) ⇌ 3 Z (aq), with a ∆G of −75.8 kJ.
Concentrations of reactants and products: [X2] = 1.4 M, [Y] = 0.34 M, [Z] = 2.6 M. Calculate Keq of this given reaction.
NaHCO3 ⇌ NaOH(s) + CO2(g) Calculate the value of the equilibrium constant.
Calculate the equilibrium constant at 25°C for a reaction for which ∆G° = -4.22 kcal/mol.
What is δg° for the following reaction at 25 °C? COBr2(g) ⇌ CO(g) + Br2(g) Kp = 4.11 × 104
When two reactions are coupled in a cell, what determines if they will both proceed spontaneously?
Br2(g) + Cl2(g) → BrCl(g) ΔG°f for brcl(g) is -1.0 kj/mol