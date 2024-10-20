Consider a hypothetical reaction at 38 ºC, X 2 (aq) + 2 Y (s) ⇌ 3 Z (aq), with a ∆G of −75.8 kJ.

Concentrations of reactants and products: [X 2 ] = 1.4 M, [Y] = 0.34 M, [Z] = 2.6 M. Calculate K eq of this given reaction.