20. Electrochemistry
Standard Reduction Potentials
20. Electrochemistry
Standard Reduction Potentials
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
What is the oxidation number of each underlined element?
a) P4 b) BO33– c) AsO42– d) HSO4–
850
views
6
rank
2
comments
Multiple Choice
In the following reaction identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent:
Cr2O72- + 6 Fe2+ + 14 H+ → 2 Cr3+ + 6 Fe3+ + 7 H2O
950
views
7
rank
5
comments
Multiple Choice
Identify the species that is being oxidized in the following balanced reaction.
3 Pb2+ (aq) + 2 Cr (s) → 3 Pb (s) + 2 Cr3+ (aq)
303
views
Multiple Choice
What is the coefficient of NO when the following redox reaction is balanced in acidic solution?
NO3‾ (aq) + Cu (s) → NO (s) + Cu2+ (aq)
247
views
Multiple Choice
Determine the total number of electrons transferred in the following balanced reaction.
4 MnO4– (aq) + 12 H3O+ (aq) → 4 Mn2+ (aq) + 5 O2 (g) + 18 H2O (g)
339
views
Multiple Choice
Identify the oxidizing agent in the following balanced reaction.
3 Pb2+ (aq) + 2 Cr (s) → 3 Pb (s) + 2 Cr3+ (aq)
299
views
Multiple Choice
Rank the given metal ions in order of increasing strength as an oxidizing agent.
Pb2+ (-0.13 V), Mn2+ (-1.18 V), Cu2+ (+0.16 V), Co3+ (+1.82 V), Fe3+ (+0.77 V)
284
views
Showing 9 of 9 practice