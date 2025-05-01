Textbook Question
Consider the following substances: Fe(s), PbO2(s), H+(aq), Al(s), Ag(s), Cr2O72-(aq).(d) Which substances can be oxidized by Cu2+(aq)? Which can be reduced by H2O2(aq)?
Wse the information in the Aleks data tab to sort the following chemical species by oxidizing power.
(b) Using the standard reduction potentials in Appendix E, calculate the standard voltage generated by the hydrogen fuel cell in acidic solution.
What is the oxidation number of each underlined element?
a) P4 b) BO33– c) AsO42– d) HSO4–
3 Pb2+ (aq) + 2 Cr (s) → 3 Pb (s) + 2 Cr3+ (aq)
NO3‾ (aq) + Cu (s) → NO (s) + Cu2+ (aq)
4 MnO4– (aq) + 12 H3O+ (aq) → 4 Mn2+ (aq) + 5 O2 (g) + 18 H2O (g)