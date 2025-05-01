What is the oxidation number of each underlined element?
a) P4 b) BO33– c) AsO42– d) HSO4–
In the following reaction identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent:
Cr2O72- + 6 Fe2+ + 14 H+ → 2 Cr3+ + 6 Fe3+ + 7 H2O
3 Pb2+ (aq) + 2 Cr (s) → 3 Pb (s) + 2 Cr3+ (aq)
NO3‾ (aq) + Cu (s) → NO (s) + Cu2+ (aq)
4 MnO4– (aq) + 12 H3O+ (aq) → 4 Mn2+ (aq) + 5 O2 (g) + 18 H2O (g)
Rank the given metal ions in order of increasing strength as an oxidizing agent.
Pb2+ (-0.13 V), Mn2+ (-1.18 V), Cu2+ (+0.16 V), Co3+ (+1.82 V), Fe3+ (+0.77 V)
Determine which species can oxidize Br2.
Wse the information in the Aleks data tab to sort the following chemical species by oxidizing power.