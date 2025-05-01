What is the value of the cell potential for the 4 electron transfer reaction below if the equilibrium mixture contains 0.255 M of CH 4 , 1.10 M CO 2 , 0.388 M CO and 0.250 M H 2 at 25ºC?

CH 4 (g) + CO 2 (g) ⇌. 2 CO (g) + 2 H 2 (g)