Given the following standard reduction potentials, determine Ksp for Hg2Cl2(s) at 25 °C.
Hg22+ (aq) + 2 e– → 2 Hg (l) E°red = + 0.789 V
Hg2Cl2 (s) + 2 e– → 2 Hg (l) + 2 Cl – (aq) E°red = + 0.271 V
Given the following standard reduction potentials, determine Ksp for Hg2Cl2(s) at 25 °C.
Hg22+ (aq) + 2 e– → 2 Hg (l) E°red = + 0.789 V
Hg2Cl2 (s) + 2 e– → 2 Hg (l) + 2 Cl – (aq) E°red = + 0.271 V
What is the value of the cell potential for the 4 electron transfer reaction below if the equilibrium mixture contains 0.255 M of CH4, 1.10 M CO2, 0.388 M CO and 0.250 M H2 at 25ºC?
CH4 (g) + CO2 (g) ⇌. 2 CO (g) + 2 H2 (g)
Given the reaction: 2 Cl2 (g) + 2 H2O (g) ⇌ 4 HCl (g) + O2 (g) Kp = 7.5x10-2, calculate the Gibbs Free Energy change for the reaction below at 30ºC.
8 HCl (g) + 2 O2 (g) ⇌ 4 Cl2 (g) + 4 H2O (g)
Consider the following reaction and select the false statement below. NaI + 3 HOCl → NaIO3 + 3 HCl