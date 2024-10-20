Given the reaction: 2 Cl2 (g) + 2 H2O (g) ⇌ 4 HCl (g) + O2 (g) Kp = 7.5x10-2, calculate the Gibbs Free Energy change for the reaction below at 30ºC.

8 HCl (g) + 2 O2 (g) ⇌ 4 Cl2 (g) + 4 H2O (g)