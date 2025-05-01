Open Question
When a radioactive isotope releases an alpha particle, the atomic number of the atom is
Identify the nuclide produced when neptunium-237 decays by alpha emission: 23793Np → 42He + ?
Enter the nuclear equation for the alpha decay of polonium-216 (21684Po).
Consider the isotope Th-228. Write the nuclear equation for the alpha decay of the mentioned isotope.
23492U undergoes alpha decay. What is the atomic number of the resulting element?