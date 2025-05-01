Multiple Choice
Identify chiral centers in the provided optical isomers.
700
views
1
rank
Identify chiral centers in the provided optical isomers.
Identify molecule(s) capable of rotating plane polarized light.
Provide the enantiomer using method 2. (Hint: chiral center is circled in red.)
Predict enantiomer for thalidomide compound given below.
Draw the mirror images for the following molecule.
Examine the two molecules and determine if they are identical or isomers.
Draw a constitutional isomer of butane.
Draw the structure of 4‑bromo‑2‑iodo‑5,6‑dimethylnonane.
The following structure has several cis/trans isomers. Draw one in the box below.