General Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
Master Isomers with a bite sized video explanation from Jules
Identify chiral centers in the provided optical isomers.
Identify molecule(s) capable of rotating plane polarized light.
Provide the enantiomer using method 2. (Hint: chiral center is circled in red.)
Predict enantiomer for thalidomide compound given below.
Examine the two molecules and determine if they are identical or isomers.
Draw a constitutional isomer of butane.
Write structural formulas for any 6 of the 18 structural isomers of octane.