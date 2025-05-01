Multiple Choice
Which of the following atoms has the most unpaired electrons?
1994
views
5
rank
Which of the following atoms has the most unpaired electrons?
Write the condensed electron configuration for the nickel (III) ion and state if it is paramagnetic or diamagnetic.
Write the condensed electron configuration for the copper (I) ion and is it magnetic?
In the ground-state electron configuration of Fe3+, how many unpaired electrons are present?
In the ground-state electron configuration of Fe3+, how many unpaired electrons are present?