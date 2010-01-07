Textbook Question
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 0.004 + 0.09879 b. 1239.3 + 9.73 + 3.42 c. 2.4 - 1.777 d. 532 + 7.3 - 48.523
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. (24.6681 * 2.38) + 332.58 b. (85.3 - 21.489) , 0.0059 c. (512 , 986.7) + 5.44 d. [(28.7 * 105) , 48.533] + 144.99
What answer should be reported, with the correct number of significant figures, for the following calculation?