Multiple Choice
What answer should be reported, with the correct number of significant figures, for the following calculation?
2694
views
28
rank
7
comments
What answer should be reported, with the correct number of significant figures, for the following calculation?
Perform the following calculation to the right number of sig figs:
[(1.7 × 106) ÷ (2.63 × 105)] + 6.96
Express the product of 2.2 mm and 5.00 mm using the correct number of significant digits.
What answer should be reported with the correct number of significant figures
Joseph divides 8.64 by 2.0. How many significant figures should his answer have?
Zachary adds 26.45 g to 2.55 g. How many significant figures should his answer have?
What answer should be reported, with the correct number of significant figures, for the following calculation? (965.43 × 3.911) + 9413.4136
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. c. 8.22 / 3.2