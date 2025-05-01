Multiple Choice
Which of the following containers would have the greatest flow of thermal energy in the form of heat?
At what temperature is the temperature in degrees Fahrenheit equal to the temperature in degrees Celsius?
Chlorine boils at 239 k. What is the boiling point of chlorine expressed in degrees celsius?
<p>Temperature vs. Heat</p>
