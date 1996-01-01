At which temperature does pure water freeze under standard atmospheric pressure?
A
-10~^ext{o}ext{C}
B
32~^ext{o}ext{C}
C
100~^ext{o}ext{C}
D
0~^ext{o}ext{C}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the freezing point of a substance is the temperature at which it changes from liquid to solid under a given pressure.
Recognize that for pure water at standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm), the freezing point is a well-established physical property.
Recall that the freezing point of pure water is defined as 0~^\text{o}~\text{C}, which is the temperature where water and ice coexist in equilibrium.
Note that temperatures like -10~^\text{o}~\text{C} and 32~^\text{o}~\text{C} do not correspond to the freezing point of pure water; 32~^\text{o}~\text{C} is actually the boiling point in Fahrenheit scale, not Celsius.
Therefore, the correct temperature at which pure water freezes under standard atmospheric pressure is 0~^\text{o}~\text{C}.
