What is the major electrostatic force found between ammonia molecules, NH3?
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
- Multiple Choice1390views2rank2comments
- Multiple Choice
As it cools off, olive oil slowly hardens and forms a solid over a range of temperatures. Which best describes it as a solid?1194views7rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
Compound A is hard, doesn't conduct electricity, and melts at 1400ºC. Compound A represents which of the following:1007views7rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
Classify each solid as amorphous, molecular, network covalent, alloy or ionic.
a) Steel ______________________
b) CO2 ______________________
c) Graphite ______________________
d) CaCO3 ______________________
e) Bronze, an alloy of Cu and Sn ______________________1525views3rank
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following statements is true?586views
- Open Question
Which statement best describes why carbon can form a wide variety of organic compounds?401views
- Open Question
Consider the compound Al(OH)3. What type of solid does it form? Crystal lattice, glass, metal, or molecule?502views
- Open Question
What type of crystalline solid is CH3CH2CH2CH3?693views
- Open QuestionAll of the following describes ionic compounds except570views
- Open QuestionClassify each of these solids as ionic, molecular, metallic, or covalent (also known as covalent‑network solids or macromolecular solids).995views
- Open QuestionClassify each substance as an atomic element, molecular element, molecular compound, or ionic compound.779views
- Open Question
2. (a) Wc is an interstitial alloy. Describe its structure. (3 m427views
- Open Question
Silica is a chemical compound __________________538views
- Open Question
Can an ionic compound ever consist of a cation-cation or anion-anion bond376views