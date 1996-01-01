Intermolecular Forces & Physical Properties Concept 1

recall the physical properties are measurable and observed for the senses that describe these states of matter and that the inter molecular forces are the attractive forces that exists between molecules and influence these physical properties. Now, here we're gonna talk about direct relationships, we're gonna say under direct relationships, the stronger the inter molecular force than the greater or stronger the physical property. So here we can establish a direct relationship with boiling point, abbreviated Bp melting point, abbreviated mp surface tension and viscosity. So remember boiling point. This is where the temperature between a liquid and gas are in equilibrium. So you could go from liquid to gas or condense back down to liquid. We're gonna say the connection between them is where boiling point resigns melting point, which is M. P. This is the temperature where a solid and liquid are in equilibrium. So here we have our solid and we could melt to give us our liquid or we can go backwards and freeze to make our solid, It's here in the middle between the two. That melting point can exist. Now, surface tension, surface tension is just the measure of attractive forces on a liquid surface. So sometimes you might see um insects being able to walk on water that is a direct result of the hydrogen bonding that exists within water molecule, they form such a tight knit packed surface on top. It acts like a false floor and allows insects to be able to basically take advantage of this phenomenon and allow them to walk on water. So here there are cohesive or strong, attractive forces at the top and this allows the bucks to walk on the water. Now, finally, we have what's called viscosity Now, viscosity is a resistance to flow. We're going to say a constant temperature. We're going to say the viscosity is the resistance to flow for substance. So I'm pouring in a substance within a jar. And timing, we're going to say here that if you have a very viscous material, so the higher the viscosity, that equals a slower speed, slower the movement. But here's the thing, we can help speed up the movement of a substance by affecting its temperature. If we increase the temperature of a substance that will loosen up the molecules within it and help it move faster. And as a consequence our viscosity would decrease. So increasing temperature lowers viscosity. Viscosity is the resistance to flow. Something that is viscous moves very slowly

