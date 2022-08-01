Intermolecular Forces & Physical Properties Example 2

choose the substance with the highest vapor pressure. So highest vapor pressure translates to the weakest inter molecular force. So we take a look here, we have silver per chlorate in methanol. So this is an ionic compound within a substance that has hydrogen bonding. So that means it's polar. So this would be ion dipole. Next we have is a non metal by itself. So we have krypton. Yeah, so it's a non metal by itself. So it's non polar. So it's going to be London dispersion forces for the next one. We have a hydrocarbon which is non polar as well. So it would be also London dispersion forces. And then finally we have hydrogen with sulfur. We're going to say here hydrogen would solve for if you to draw this out, you'd have solved for one lone pairs. And remember if you're central element has lone pairs, it is not a perfect shape and by default it is polar. So we're dealing with a polar covalin compound. So this is dipole dipole, highest vapor pressure belong to the weakest inter molecular force, which would be London dispersion. So here we're comparing krypton to Ch four, which is methane. Remember to compare their streets, we look at their overall mass. Krypton weighs approximately 83. g. And if you added up to one carbon and four hydrogen of methane would be about g Since krypton weighs more. It's stronger in terms of London dispersion forces. But remember we're looking for the weakest one. The weakest one would translate to the highest cream. Put pressure since methane weighs less. It is weaker and therefore would have the highest vapor pressure. So here, the answer would be option C.

