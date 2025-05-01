The dominant forces between molecules (intermolecular forces) are ____ in origin.
Intermolecular forces are:1723views28rank
Which of the following intermolecular forces are found in ALL molecules?2117views5rank
Which of these molecules exhibit the highest number of different intermolecular forces?1222views7rank3comments
It is common to add Epson salts to bath water when one has been over exercising and has sore muscles. What is the primary intermolecular force that exists between magnesium sulfate, the primary in Epson salts, and the water in the bathtub?1729views6rank
Which species is expected to have the largest dispersion forces?1604views16rank
Given the distribution of charges shown in this water molecule, why is it called polar?533views
Which statement best helps explain the formation of the hydrogen bond represented in the figure?595views
What intermolecular forces are present between two molecules of HI?1021views
Rank the intermolecular forces in the order of increasing strength.846views
What types of intermolecular forces exist between hi and H2S?906views
A water molecule can bond to up to how many other water molecules by what type of bonds?448views
The unequal sharing of electrons within a water molecule makes the water molecule _____.587views
- Open QuestionIdentify which of the following molecules can exhibit hydrogen bonding as a pure liquid.801views
- Open QuestionWhich substances exhibit only london (dispersion) forces?1723views