Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true for the solubility of KBr (s) and CH3(CH2)3CH3 (g) in water?
1003
views
1
rank
Which of the following is true for the solubility of KBr (s) and CH3(CH2)3CH3 (g) in water?
The Henry's law constant (kh) for O2 in H2O is 1.3 x 10-3 mol/(l atm). How many grams of O2 (32 g/mol) will dissolve in 2.00 l of water that is in contact with air which has a partial pressure of oxygen of 0.209 atm?
Which of the samples most likely had the lowest solubility? 1 2 3 4