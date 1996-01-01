14. Solutions
The Henry's law constant (kh) for O2 in H2O is 1.3 x 10-3 mol/(l atm). How many grams of O2 (32 g/mol) will dissolve in 2.00 l of water that is in contact with air which has a partial pressure of oxygen of 0.209 atm?
