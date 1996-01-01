General Chemistry
Which one of the following combinations does not create a buffer?
Which of the following combinations can result in the formation of a buffer?
Which of the following combinations can result in the formation of a buffer?
A buffer solution is comprised of 50.0 mL of a 0.100 M HC2H3O2 and 60.0 mL of a 0.100 M NaC2H3O2. Which of the following actions would completely destroy the buffer?
Calculate the pH of a solution formed by mixing 200 mL of a 0.400 M C2H5NH2 solution with 350 mL of a 0.450 M C2H5NH3+ solution. (Kb of C2H5NH2 is 5.6 x 10 -4).
Determine how many grams of sodium acetate, NaCH3CO2 (MW:82.05 g/mol), you would mix into enough 0.065 M acetic acid CH3CO2H (MW:60.05 g/mol) to prepare 3.2 L of a buffer with a pH of 4.58. The Ka is 1.8 x 10-5.
A buffer solution is made by combining a weak acid with its conjugate salt. What will happen to the pH if the solution is diluted to one-fourth of its original concentration?
What will be the color of the indicator in the above question in a solution that has a pH of 6?
Consider the titration of 60.0 mL of 0.200 M H3PO3 solution with 0.350 M potassium hydroxide, KOH solution. How many milliliters of base would be required to reach each of its equivalence points?
Calculate the pH of the solution resulting from the mixing of 175.0 mL of 0.250 M HNO3 with 75.0 mL of 0.200M Ba(OH)2.
