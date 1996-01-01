People often take milk of magnesia to reduce the discomfort associated with acid stomach or heartburn. The recommended dose is 1 teaspoon, which contains 4.00 * 102 mg of Mg(OH)2. What volume of an HCl solution with a pH of 1.3 can be neutralized by one dose of milk of magnesia? If the stomach contains 2.00 * 102 mL of pH 1.3 solution, is all the acid neutralized? If not, what fraction is neutralized?