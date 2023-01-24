Channels
1. Intro to General Chemistry
Classification of Matter
Problem
Consider the following data obtained by decomposing samples of carbon dioxide, CO
2
, into its component elements.
Mass of CO
2
and Components
Sample
Mass CO
2
Mass C
Mass O
2
1
44.00 g
12.00 g
32.00 g
2
22.00 g
6.00 g
16.00 g
3
88.00 g
24.00 g
64.00 g
Which of the following statements is consistent with this data?
A
As the mass of carbon dioxide used increases so does the mass of oxygen.
B
As the mass of carbon dioxide used increases so does the mass of carbon.
C
The sum of the masses of carbon and oxygen equals the mass of carbon dioxide used.
D
The mass of oxygen is about 2.67 times that of carbon in all samples.
E
All these statements correctly apply to the given data.
