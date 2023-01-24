Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Consider the following data obtained by decomposing samples of carbon dioxide, CO2, into its component elements.
Mass of CO2 and Components
Sample Mass CO2 Mass C Mass O2
1 44.00 g 12.00 g 32.00 g
2 22.00 g 6.00 g 16.00 g
3 88.00 g 24.00 g 64.00 g

Which of the following statements is consistent with this data?

