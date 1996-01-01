Changes of State

INTERVIEWER: When heat is applied to a solid, it's temperature and vapor pressure increase with increasing temperature because the molecules of the solid have increasing kinetic energy. At the melting temperature, heat is absorbed as the solid is converted to liquid at a constant temperature. When melting is complete, the temperature of the liquid and its vapor pressure increase. At the boiling point, temperature remains constant as heat is absorbed to convert the liquid to the gas phase. When all the molecules are in the gas phase, the temperature, again, increases as the gas phase molecules acquire additional kinetic energy. On this graph of time versus temperature, the first segment represents heating of the solid. At point A, the solid melts. The temperature remains constant while melting occurs. At B, all the solid has melted and the temperature, again, increases as the liquid is heated. At C, the liquid boils. Again, temperature remains constant with time until all the liquid has been converted to gas at point D. Then, temperature, again, increases as the gas is heated.

