Which of the following statements is/are true?
a) The rusting of iron by oxygen is a non-spontaneous reaction.
b) The addition of a catalyst to a reaction increases spontaneity.
c) The movement of heat from a cold object to a hot object is a non-spontaneous reaction.
d) The diffusion of perfume molecules from one side of a room to the other is a non-spontaneous reaction.
e) None of the above.