The formula for sodium hydroxide is NaOH. A sample of NaOH weighing 18.1124 is found to be comprised of 10.41 g Na and .456 g H. Determine the grams of oxygen most likely to be found in a sample that weighs 25.360 g.
What does the chemical formula C3H6O2 tell about a molecule of the compound it represents?
"Na2SO3' represents sodium sulfite. what does the 4 mean in the formula 4 Na2SO3?
How many atoms total are there in one formula unit of Ca3(PO4)2?