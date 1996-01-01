2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Definite Proportions
The formula for sodium hydroxide is NaOH. A sample of NaOH weighing 18.1124 is found to be comprised of 10.41 g Na and .456 g H. Determine the grams of oxygen most likely to be found in a sample that weighs 25.360 g.
A
10.1 g
B
8.29 g
C
15.6 g
D
16.0 g
