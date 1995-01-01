Learn the toughest concepts covered in Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Vitamin C (MW = 176.12 g/mol) is a compound containing C, H, and O found in citrus fruits. When a 1.000 g sample of Vitamin C is placed inside a combustion chamber and burned, the following information is obtained:
Mass of CO2 absorber before combustion = 83.85 g
Mass of CO2 absorber after combustion = 85.35 g
Mass of H2O absorber before combustion = 37.55 g
Mass of H2O absorber after combustion = 37.96 g
What is the molecular formula of Vitamin C?
Acrylonitrile (C3H3N) is the starting material for many synthetic carpets and fabrics. It is produced by the following reaction:
2 C3H6 (g) + 2 NH3 (g) + 3 O2 (g) → 2 C3H3N (g) + 6 H2O (g)
If 12.0 g C3H6, 10.0 g NH3, and 5.0 g O2 react, what mass of acrylonitrile can be produced, assuming 100% yield?