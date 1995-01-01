Vitamin C (MW = 176.12 g/mol) is a compound containing C, H, and O found in citrus fruits. When a 1.000 g sample of Vitamin C is placed inside a combustion chamber and burned, the following information is obtained:

Mass of CO 2 absorber before combustion = 83.85 g

Mass of CO 2 absorber after combustion = 85.35 g

Mass of H 2 O absorber before combustion = 37.55 g

Mass of H 2 O absorber after combustion = 37.96 g

What is the molecular formula of Vitamin C?