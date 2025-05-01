3. Chemical Reactions
Empirical Formula
- Multiple Choice Which of the following could be both a molecular formula and an empirical formula?
- Multiple Choice Covalent compounds
- Multiple Choice In order to make 1 s' more, you need 2 graham crackers, 1 piece of chocolate, and 1 marshmallow. How many s'mores can be made from the following ingredients?
7 graham crackers, 6 pieces of chocolate, and 5 marshmallows
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
A chemist wishing to identify a compound determines the masses of its elements as: 1.445 g S and 6.391 g Cl. Determine its empirical formula.
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
Determine the simplest form of a compound made up of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen if it is made of 49.48% C, 5.19% H and 16.48% O.
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
A compound composed of potassium, manganese and oxygen contains 3.12 g potassium and 1.922 x 1023 oxygen atoms. If a sample of the compound weighs 12.61 g determine its empirical formula?
- Open Question
- Open Question
What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains only iron and oxygen and is 22.27% oxygen?
- Open Question
- Open Question
In general, what does a subscript (such as the "2" in H2) tell you about the molecule?
- Open Question
- Open Question
How many atoms of oxygen are in the chemical formula 2Ca(ClO2)2?
- Open Question
- Open Question
Some of the formulas below could be either molecular or empirical formulas; however, some could only be molecular formulas. Which of the following formulas must be molecular formulas? Select all that apply.
- Open Question
- Open Question
Which of the following is an empirical formula?
- Open Question
- Open Question
A 4.08 g sample of a compound of nitrogen and oxygen contains 3.01 g of oxygen. What is the empirical formula?
- Open Question
- Open Question
What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 75% Ag and 25% Cl by mass?
- Open Question
- Open Question
Determine the empirical formula for a compound that is 36.86% N and 63.14% O by mass.
- Open Question
- Open Question
Calculate the empirical formula for each compound