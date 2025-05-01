Open Question
Which of the following is already in its empirical formula?
651
views
Determine the empirical formula for a compound that contains C, H and O. It contains 52.14% C and 34.73% O by mass.
Determine the empirical formula for a compound that is 36.86% N and 63.14% O by mass.
The elemental mass percent composition of succinic acid is 40.68% C, 5.12% H, and 54.19% O.
What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 27.0% S, 13.4% O, and 59.6% Cl by mass?
The lowest whole-number ratio of the elements in a compound is called the