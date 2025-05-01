2 Al (s) + 6 HCl(aq) → 2 AlCl3 (aq) + 3 H2 (g)
3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
- Multiple ChoiceIn the following equation how many moles of aluminum chloride are produced from 2.50 mol of hydrochloric acid?
- Multiple ChoiceCalculate the mass of 4.50 × 1025 O3 molecules.
- Multiple ChoiceAmmonium nitrate (NH4NO3), a common fertilizer, is 35.0% nitrogen by mass. How much ammonium nitrate contains 1.25 kg of nitrogen?
- Multiple ChoiceHow many grams of sodium carbonate, Na2CO3 contain 1.773 × 1017 carbon atoms?
- Multiple ChoiceZeatin, a plant hormone, is known to have 5 nitrogen atoms in every molecule. Nitrogen makes up 33.8% of the mass of the molecule. What is the mass of one molecule in amu?
- Multiple ChoiceWhat is the formula mass of calcium nitrate, Ca(NO3)2?
- Multiple ChoiceIf a match contained 1.00 g of P, how much P4O10 would form if the following equation was obeyed?
___ KClO3 + ___ P → 10 KCl + ___ P4O10
- Multiple ChoiceIn order to calculate the mass of a product in a chemical reaction from the number of moles of a reactant, which of the following describes all the conversion factors needed?
- Multiple ChoiceWhen heated, potassium chlorate decomposes to potassium chloride and molecular oxygen:
2 KClO3 → 2 KCl + 3 O2
How much oxygen could be formed from 5.0 g of potassium chlorate?
- Multiple Choice
The combination reaction for the formation of hydrazine is shown below:
4 NH3 (g) + N2 (g) → 3 N2H4 (l)
Determine the number of moles of hydrazine formed when 25.7 g ammonia reacts with excess nitrogen gas.
- Multiple Choice
The reaction between solid phosphorus and fluorine is given below:
P4 (s) + 12 F2 (g) → 4 PF6 (aq)
If 6.92 x 10-5 molecules of solid phosphorus react to completion, how many grams of phosphorus hexafluoride would be produced?
- Multiple Choice
Determine the density of 50.0 mL iron (II) bromide when the following chemical reaction produced 112.7 g iron (II) phosphate.
2 K3PO4 (aq) + 3 FeBr2 (aq) → Fe3(PO4)2 (s) + 6 KBr (aq)
- Open Question
How many chlorine atoms are on the products side of the reaction 2Al + 6HCl ‚Üí 2AlCl3 + 3H2? 2 3 6 9
- Open Question
How many moles of hexane (C6H14) must burn to form 18.4 mol of carbon dioxide?
- Open Question
Consider the balanced equation below. What is the mole ratio of Fe?