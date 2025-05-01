Which is an important step in the alternate method for balancing equations in redox reactions?
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
- Open Question470views
- Multiple Choice
What is the coefficient of Fe3+ when the following reaction is balanced?
Bi3+ (aq) + Fe3+ (aq) + H2O (l) → BiO3- (aq) + Fe2+ (aq) + H+ (aq)1868views2rank
- Multiple ChoicePhosphoric acid H3PO4 has many industrial uses and is often found in some cola drinks. If you had 25.0 mL of a 0.200 M solution of H3PO4, how many mL of a 0.400 M solution of Ba(OH)2 would be required to neutralize the acid according to the following reaction? ?
2 H3PO4 (aq) + 3 Ba(OH)2 (aq) → Ba3(PO4)2 (s) + 6 H2O (l)782views
- Multiple ChoiceA 10.00-mL sample of a 0.130 M H3PO4 solution is added to 13.00 mL of a 0.150 M Ba(OH)2 solution. When the reaction is complete, what spectator ions are present?
2 H3PO4 (aq) + 3 Ba(OH)2 (aq) → Ba3(PO4)2 (s) + 6 H2O (l)607views
- Multiple ChoiceA 25.00-mL sample of H2SO4 solution of unknown concentration requires 28.27 mL of a 0.185 M KOH solution to complete the neutralization reaction. What is the concentration of the unknown H2SO4 solution?542views
- Multiple Choice
Balance the following redox reaction in an acidic solution.
Cl2 (g) + S2O32- (aq) → Cl- (aq) + SO42- (aq)6246views5rank
- Open Question
Write a balanced overall reaction from these unbalanced half-reactions. Cu ⟶ Cu2+ Ag+ ⟶ Ag417views1comments
- Open QuestionComplete and balance the following half-reaction in acidic solution945views
- Open Question
What is the oxidizing agent in the reaction Zn + 2 H+ → Zn2+ + H2?737views
- Open Question
Write a balanced overall reaction from these unbalanced half-reactions. In ⟶ In3+ Cd2+ ⟶ Cd352views
- Open Question
Write a balanced overall reaction from these unbalanced half-reactions. In⟶In3+ Cd2+⟶Cd397views
- Open Question
In the equation PbO2 + 4 HCl → 2 H2O + PbCl2 + Cl2, how many electrons are transferred?688views