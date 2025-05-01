Multiple Choice
Balance the following redox reaction in a basic solution
H2O2 (aq) + ClO2 (aq) → ClO2- (aq) + O2 (g)
Balance the following redox reaction in a basic solution.
ClO2− (aq) → Cl- (aq) + ClO4− (aq)
Balance the following redox reaction if it occurs in basic solution. What are the coefficients in front of Br2 and OH- in the balanced reaction?
Br2(l) → BrO3-(aq) + Br(aq)