Multiple Choice
Based on your understanding of the solubility rules, which of the following ionic compounds will be insoluble?
2121
views
8
rank
Based on your understanding of the solubility rules, which of the following ionic compounds will be insoluble?
Which pair of compounds is insoluble in water?
What dissolved species are present in a solution of KCN?
What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of CH3COCH3?
Which of the schematic drawings best describes a solution of Li2SO4 in water? (for simplicity, the water molecules are not shown.)
When potassium chromate, K2CrO4 is dissolved in water, what ions are produced?