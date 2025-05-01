Multiple Choice
A 4.30 L gas has a pressure of 7.0 atm when the temperature is 60.0 ºC. What will be the temperature of the gas mixture if the volume and pressure are decreased to 2.45 L and 403.0 kPa respectively?
A sealed container with a movable piston contains a gas with a pressure of 1380 torr, a volume of 820 mL and a temperature of 31°C. What would the volume be if the new pressure is now 2.83 atm, while the temperature decreased to 25°C?
A sample of gas initially has a volume of 859 ml at 565 k and 2.20 atm. What pressure will the sample have if the volume changes to 268 mL while the temperature is increased to 815 K?
What is the temperature of an 11.2-L sample of carbon monoxide, CO, at 744 torr if it occupies 13.3 L at 55°C and 744 torr?