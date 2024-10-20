Use the ideal gas law equation \( PV = nRT \) to solve for pressure \( P \). Rearrange the equation to \( P = \frac{nRT}{V} \), where \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), \( n \) is the number of moles calculated in the previous step, \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin, and \( V \) is the volume of the vessel (4.12 L).