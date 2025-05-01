Open Question
What is the mass (in grams) of 10.00 L of propane vapor (C3H8) at STP?
What volume, in liters, does 128 grams of O2 occupy at STP?
What volume, in liters, does 128 grams of O2 occupy at STP?
What is the mass of 3.45l of gaseous ammonia (NH3) at STP? Round to 3 significant figures.
What is the volume of 1.2 moles of oxygen gas (O2) at standard temperature and pressure (STP)?
What is the volume of 2 mol of chlorine gas at STP? 2.0 l 11.2 l 22.4 l 44.8 l