Approximately how many moles of Kr+ are contained in the laser tube at 0°C and 1 atm?
7. Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
- Open Question837views
- Multiple Choice
A sample of dichloromethane gas (CH2Cl2) occupies 32.6 L at 310 K and 5.30 atm. Determine its volume at STP?1484views4rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
Which gas sample has the greatest volume at STP?3541views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Nitrogen and hydrogen combine to form ammonia via the following reaction:
1 N2 (s) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 NH3 (g)
What mass of nitrogen is required to completely react with 800.0 mL H2 at STP?21509views2rank2comments
- Multiple ChoiceWhat is the pressure inside a 1.5-L container that is charged with 3.0 moles of a gas at 35.0℃?732views1rank
- Multiple ChoiceWhen 1 mole of gas is placed under STP conditions, what is the volume?784views
- Multiple ChoiceThe combustion of glucose yields carbon dioxide and water according to the following reaction:
C6H12O6 (s) + 6 O2 (g) → 6 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (l)
Calculate the mass of H2O produced when 12.0 g of glucose is combusted in a container of oxygen with a volume of 1.3 L at a pressure of 2.2 atm and a temperature of 205℃.6144views
- Open Question
What is the density of xe gas at stp985views
- Open Question
Use the molar volume of a gas at STP to calculate the density (in g/l) of nitrogen gas at STP.663views
- Open Question
At STP, what is the volume occupied by 33.5 g of argon gas?614views
- Open Question
What is the volume of 3.5 moles of oxygen gas (O2) at standard temperature and pressure (STP)?671views
- Open Question
Which statement is true at STP? (The atomic mass of Zn is 65.39 u.)655views
- Open Question
Which gas occupies the highest volume at STP?
0.02 mol of O2
0.1 mol of Cl2
1 mol of N2
2 mol of H2563views
- Open Question
What is the volume occupied by 51.0 g of ammonia (NH3) gas at STP?651views
- Open Question
2.00 g of an unknown gas at stp fills a 500 mL flask. What is the molar mass of the gas?797views