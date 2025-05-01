How many grams of carbon dioxide, CO2, are present in a 0.150 L flask recorded at 525 mmHg and 32 ºC?
7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
- Multiple Choice
How many liters of HNO3 gas, measured at 28.0 ºC and 780 torr, are required to prepare 2.30 L of 4.15 M solution of nitric acid?1921views12rank2comments
- Multiple Choice
When 0.670 g argon is added to a 500 cm3 container with a sample of oxygen gas, the total pressure of the gases is found to be 1.52 atm at a temperature of 340 K. What is the mass of the oxygen gas in the bulb?2401views14rank1comments
- Multiple ChoiceA container with a movable piston contains 2.0 moles of argon gas. When the volume of the container is 1.5 L, the pressure is 2.4 atm. Calculate the pressure of the container when the piston is raised to give a volume of 2.5 L. Assume the temperature remains constant.877views
- Multiple ChoiceA balloon is filled with 1.5 moles of helium at room temperature, 25℃, and has a volume of 2.4 L. Calculate the volume of the balloon when it is placed into liquid nitrogen at −196℃. Assume that the pressure remains constant.781views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following statements about an ideal gas is false?817views
- Multiple ChoiceUnder which of the following conditions is a gas least likely to be ideal?524views
- Multiple ChoiceAssuming that chlorine gas behaves as a real gas, what pressure would 1.000 mol would the gas exert in 22.41 L at 273.2 K?602views
- Open Question
What is the temperature of 0.750 mol of a gas stored in a 6,850 mL cylinder at 2.21 atm?561views
- Open Question
What is the temperature of 0.80 mol of a gas stored in a 275 mL cylinder at 175 kPa?701views
- Open Question
What pressure will 14.0 g of CO exert in a 3.5 L container at 75°C?880views
- Open QuestionWould the volume be different if the gas was argon (under the same conditions)?750views
- Open QuestionWhat is the percent chlorine (by mass) in the unknown chlorofluorocarbon?722views
- Open Question
What pressure will 14.0 g of CO exert in a 3.5 L container at 75°C?724views
- Open Question
The volume of a sample of gas (2.49 g) was 752 mL at 1.98 atm and 62 °C. The gas is ________.554views