Open Question
What quantity in moles of chlorine gas at 120.0°C and 33.3 atm would occupy a vessel of 12.0 L?
447
views
What quantity in moles of chlorine gas at 120.0°C and 33.3 atm would occupy a vessel of 12.0 L?
What mass of NO2 is contained in a 13.0 L tank at 4.58 atm and 385 K?
The pressure of a sample of CH4 gas (6.022 g) in a 30.0 L vessel at 402 K is ________ atm.
What mass of NO2 is contained in a 13.0 L tank at 4.58 atm and 385 K?
What quantity in moles of chlorine gas at 120.0 °C and 33.3 atm would occupy a vessel of 12.0 L?
What pressure (in atm) will 0.44 moles of CO2 exert in a 2.6 L container at 25°C?
Determine the number of moles of air present in 1.35 L at 750 torr and 17.0°C.