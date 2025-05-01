2 C2H2 (g) + 5 O2 (g) → 4 CO2 (g) + 2 H2O (l)
8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
Using standard thermodynamic data, calculate ΔH°rxn for the following:
The oxidation of ammonia is illustrated by the following equation:
4 NH3 (g) + 5 O2 (g) → 4 NO (g) + 6 H2O (g)
Calculate the enthalpy of reaction,ΔHRxn, based on the given standard heats of formation.
Consider the following equation:
2 ClF3(g) + 2 NH3(g) → 1 N2(g) + 6 HF (g) + 6 Cl2(g)ΔHrxn = –1196 kJ
Determine the standard enthalpy of formation for chlorine trifluoride, ClF3.
Find ΔHrxn for the following reaction:
N2 + 2 O2 → 2 NO2
Based on the following data.
2 NO → N2 + O2 ΔH = −180 kJ
2 NO + O2 → 2 NO2 ΔH = −112 kJ
In which of the following is ΔH°rxn = ΔH°f at 1 atm and 298 K?
Calculate the enthalpy of the reaction 2NO(g) + O2(g) → 2NO2(g) given the following reactions and enthalpies of formation: 12N2(g) + O2(g) → NO2(g), δH∘a=33.2 kJ 12N2(g) + 12O2(g) → NO(g), δH∘b=90.2 kJ
What is the isobaric heat of combustion for ethane, C2H6(g), in kJ per mole of ethane at 298.15 k?
How much energy is required to decompose 765 g of PCl3
What is the heat of combustion of ethane, C2H6, in kilojoules per mole of ethane? Enthalpy of formation values can be found in this list of thermodynamic properties.
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate δh∘rxn for the following reaction: 2 H2S(g) + 3 O2(g)→ 2 H2O(l) + 2SO2(g)
Calculate the enthalpy of the reaction 2NO(g) + O2(g) → 2NO2(g)
For which one of the following is the enthalpy of the reaction the same as the enthalpy of formation?
Use the molar bond enthalpy data in the table to estimate the value of δ𝐻∘rxn for the equation
For which one of the following reactions is δh°rxn equal to the heat of formation of the product?
Calculate the heat evolved per mole on combustion of each substance to yield co2(g) and h2o(g).