Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons

now remember, an Adam possesses shelves. Each shell forgiven. Adam has a maximum number of electrons it can hold. So here, when only the show number N is given, the number of electrons is equal to two times n squared. So if we're looking here at the first shower n equals one, that would mean that we have two times one squared, which is two times one. So the first shell can hold a maximum of two electrons. The second shell here and equals two B two times two squared, which be two times four, which equals eight electrons. Max that can it can hold. Remember, if they only give you the end value, then you can use two times and square to determine the total number of electrons found within that given show.

Hide transcripts