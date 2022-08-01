Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius Example 1

So here it says which of the following Adams has the largest atomic radius. So here we're looking at K R. B. Why s r and CIA? So to make a little bit harder, I removed the values. Now you can go and take a look, but just rely on the general trend. We said as you had towards the top right corner, your atomic radio should decrease. But here we're looking for the largest atomic radius, so they could think of it in the opposite way. Who's the furthest from the top right corner? The answer would be RB R B would be the one here with the largest atomic radius based on. The choice is given to us. So just remember that general trend it would be larger than all of the others presented before us.

