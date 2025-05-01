How many core electrons does the gallium atom possess?
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Valence Electrons of Elements
- Multiple Choice1173views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Provide the number of valence electrons in the iron (III) ion.1086views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following have their valence electrons in the same shell?1383views5rank
- Open Question
An element's reactivity and other chemical properties are determined by the number of -573views
- Open Question
Based on its location in the periodic table, what can most likely be predicted about sulfur?448views
- Open Question
How many valence electrons are available for bonding in silicon? Four, five, eight, or fourteen?513views
- Open Question
How many valence electrons does aluminum (Al) have available for bonding? 1, 2, 3, or 4?609views
- Open Question
How many valence electrons does lithium (Li) have available for bonding? 1 2 3 4805views
- Open Question
An atom's atomic number is 7. Its valence is most likely...476views
- Open Question
Based on its location in the periodic table, what can most likely be predicted about phosphorus?443views
- Open Question
The innermost electron shell of an atom can hold up to how many electrons?560views
- Open Question
How do you think the number of valence electrons relates to an element's chemical properties?443views
- Open QuestionFor each element, indicate the number of valence electrons, core electrons, and unpaired electrons in the ground state.601views
- Open Question
Which part of the atom determines how an element interacts in a chemical reaction?454views
- Open Question
Which is the correct number of valence electrons in the element gallium (Ga)?570views