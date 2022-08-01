Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds Example 1

so recall that non bonding electrons are not involved in the bonds between elements and now alone Pair just represents a pair. So too, off non bonding electrons. If we look at this example, it says, How many lone pairs is the sulfur atom possess in the hydrogen sulfide molecule we'd see here that sulfur has, in total four non bonding electrons. And remember, Ah, lone pair is just a pair of those non bonding electrons. So here's a pair, and here's another pair so Saul for would possess to lone pairs around it. That means that our answer would have to be option C.

