Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds Example 1

here, it says. Which of the following statements best describes the relationship between bond length and bond strength for Siris of compounds involving bonds between the same two atoms? All right, the greater the bond strength, the longer the bond. Now we know there is an inverse relationship between bond strength and bond length. If one goes up, the other one has to come down. So the bomb would have to get shorter, not longer. This one here is the correct answer. The greater the bond strength in the short of the bond will get here. Bond strengthened bond length are not related. That's not true. They're inversely proportional. The relationship between bond length and bond strength depends on other factors. No, the only correct answer here would have to be option B.

