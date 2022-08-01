Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds

now recall. A single Covalin bond involves the sharing of to valence electrons between elements. So let's say you have Element A and Element a the bond that connects them. That single bond Each one contributes an electron to do it, so they're each contributing a valence electrons. And that's why a chemical bond a single chemical bond has to valence electrons involved. Now, with these types of chemical bonds, we can talk about sigma versus pie bonds now a Sigma bond, which uses the symbol Sigma. It's the strongest form of a Kobelev bond that directly connects elements together. Ah, Pie Bond, which uses the simple pine, is the weaker form of a Kobelev bond that insulate and protects the Sigma bond. And what we need to realize here is that as the number off pi bonds increases between elements, the bond strength increases, but the bond length decreases. So let's talk about this whole idea of Sigma Pi bonds when looking at single double and triple bonds. Now, if we look at a single bond, ah, single bond has one Sigma bond, which remember, is the strongest type of on which directly connects to elements together, and it has zero pi bonds, so here to carbon single body to each other, we can see the length of the bond involved when we talk about a double bond. Ah, double bond has still one Sigma bond, which is still this bond here. But then, remember, we set up I bond insulates and protects the Sigma bond. So it has one pie bond, which is this red bond here. Now, individually, that pie bond is not stronger than a Sigma Bond is just adding a little bit of extra cushion. Think of it as the cover of your cell. Phone your cellphone itself the solid piece of metal or plastic in your hand. Think of that as your Sigma Bond, the phone cover that you have on it. Think of that as the pie bond around it. By itself, the phone cover is not stronger than your phone. It's just offering a little bit more protection for your phone itself. So think of it like this. When looking at a Sigma Bond versus a pie bond, the Pi Bon is just offering, offering a little bit of cover or protection for the Sigma Bond, Not what triple Bond still has only one Sigma bond. So no matter if you're looking at a single bond, a double bond or triple bond, it's always one Sigma Bond. Each pie bond, it's added, makes that bond makes the total bond a little bit stronger. So here a Sigma bond has triple bond has one Pi Sigma Bond and two Pi bonds. So we have here on top and here on the bottom, so this Sigma Bond in the middle is super protected. So if we look yes, we can see here that the single bond we see that it's the longest, and then we see a double bond. Its strength of this increasing because we added a pie bond. But look at the length the length of a little bit shorter and then when we get to the triple bond, were very protected. Are single bond are Sigma Bond is very protected and insulated because we have a pi bon on the top in the bottom. But look at the length. It's so much shorter. So just remember, as we increase the strength, the covering for the Sigma Bond, we have to compromise on the length of the bond itself.

Hide transcripts